If you're in the market for a new phone, most of your attention is probably being drawn towards Apple's newly-launched 2018 flagship phones. But if you're balking at the idea of forking over upwards of a grand, don't forget that there are plenty of other options out there, with similar specs at a much less eye-watering price. We've already taken a look at how Apple's new offerings stack up against the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, now it's time to compare the specs and features of the new iPhone XR, XS and XS Max to three of the year's best underdog phones: the LG G7 ThinQ, the HTC U12+ and the OnePlus 6.