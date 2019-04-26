CompuLab revamps small form factor rugged computerView gallery - 4 images
Israel's CompuLab has launched the third generation of its fanless, rugged Airtop mini-PC, with more memory capacity, more connectivity options and Intel's 9th gen Core CPU running the show.
"Apparently, the appetite for performance at the IoT edge knows no boundaries," said CompuLab's Irad Stavi in a press statement. "We are seeing remarkable performance gains in the latest generation of CPUs and GPUs, but with great power comes greater power consumption. However, our engineers were able to improve the thermal headroom of Airtop3's Natural Airflow cooling by over 30 percent so there was no need to settle for low power chips. This makes Airtop3 a small-form-factor fanless IoT edge server with unprecedented performance."
Stavi went on to point out that the Airtop3 is, in fact, almost twice as powerful and its predecessor. That translates to Intel Core i9-9900K brains with Intel UHD 630 graphics, but it's also reported ready to receive Intel's Xeon E processors. Up to 128 GB of DDR4 RAM can be accommodated, and storage is made up of six components as standard – two NMVe SSDs at up to 2 TB each and four 2.5-inch HDDs or SSDs. Users are also offered handy tool-free access to the inside of the aluminum chassis.
The Airtop3 comes with dual gigabit Ethernet LAN, two DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4 connections, six USB 3.1 gen 1 Type A ports around back, with three more USB ports to the front – specifically gen 2 Type C, gen 2 Type A and gen 1 Type A – and three RS232 serial ports.
It has an integrated OLED display showing real-time power consumption, temps and system info, and two DC power inputs for redundancy, with auto failover. Power draw is reported to be between 8 and 300 W, and it can operate in temperatures from -40° C to 70° C (-40 to 158° F) and 5-95 percent humidity.
Optional addons include a NVM3 card rocking 3x NVMe M.2 storage, Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 or GeForce GTX 1660 Ti discrete graphics, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and cellular comms.
The Airtop3 has dimensions of 10 x 30 x 25.5 cm (3.9 x 11.8 x 10 in) for a footprint of 7.5 liters, is compatible with Windows 10 and Linux operating systems, and is available now for a starting price of US$999.
Source: CompuLab
