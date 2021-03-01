© 2021 New Atlas
Computers

Deepfake tech used to bring dead relatives back to life

By Rich Haridy
February 28, 2021
Deepfake tech used to bring de...
The system takes an uploaded photograph and within seconds can animate facial movements using deepfake algorithms
The system takes an uploaded photograph and within seconds can animate facial movements using deepfake algorithms
View 2 Images
An example of the deepfake technology
1/2
An example of the deepfake technology
The system takes an uploaded photograph and within seconds can animate facial movements using deepfake algorithms
2/2
The system takes an uploaded photograph and within seconds can animate facial movements using deepfake algorithms

Genealogy company MyHeritage is putting deepfake technology to a creatively unsettling use with a new feature called Deep Nostalgia. The system animates photographs of long-deceased loved ones, turning old still portraits into uncanny blinking and smiling videos.

Deepfake technology has been rapidly evolving over the past few years and generally stoking conversations over how close we are to completely losing faith in the veracity of the images we encounter. So far, the technology is still in its infancy but MyHeritage is presenting a novel use of deepfakes, bringing to life still photographs of dead relatives.

Called Deep Nostalgia, the technology comes from Israel-based company D-ID. Users can upload old photographs of deceased relatives and the system automatically enhances the image before applying a deepfake algorithm to deliver a short animated video of the subject.

An example of the deepfake technology
An example of the deepfake technology

Within seconds a user is greeted with their ancestor smiling, blinking and moving their head. Several combinations of gestures can be selected by the user and multiple faces can be animated in the same photograph.

MyHeritage seems aware of the unsettling nature of the technology and openly admits Deep Nostalgia may not be for everyone. The company also notes it will not add speech features to its system to avoid the technology being abused by those wanting to easily create deepfake videos of living people.

"While many love the Deep Nostalgia feature and consider it magical, others find it uncanny and are uncomfortable with the results,” the company writes on its webpage. “Our driver videos don’t include speech in order to prevent abuse of this feature, such as the creation of 'deep fake' videos of living people. Please use this feature on your own historical photos, and not on photos featuring living people without their permission.”

The company says in the first 48 hours of offering the new feature more than one million photographs were animated. A blog post collecting a number of user experiences revealed many found the system “heartwarming” and “incredible”.

For those wanting to experiment with what it feels like seeing deceased relatives come back to life and smile, MyHeritage offers a limited amount of watermarked animations for free, while broader access to the feature of course comes at a price.

The unique use of deepfakes is undoubtedly a portent of things to come as this technology inevitably gets better and better. While most conversation around deepfakes has centered on either political or pornographic uses, it is not difficult to imagine a future where there are services offering bereaved individuals full video interactions with deceased loved ones.

Source: MyHeritage

Tags

ComputersDeepfakesPhotographyArtificial IntelligenceDeep Learning
Rich Haridy
Rich Haridy
With interests in film, new media, and the new wave of psychedelic science, Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade and was Chair of the Australian Film Critics Association from 2013-2015. Since joining New Atlas Rich’s interests have broadened to encompass the era-defining effects of new technology on culture and life in the 21st century.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More