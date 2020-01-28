High-spec Eve Spectrum monitor draws on crowd for design

Finnish firm Eve already has a track record of developing hardware in partnership with gamers and power users, and its latest community-driven product just went up for preorder: a premium-spec, high-resolution monitor called the Eve Spectrum.

It'll appeal to anyone who needs a serious monitor for serious work or play, and is easier on the bank balance than the Apple Pro Display XDR. Like Apple's premium monitor, the stand comes separately, yours for an additional US$99.

Eve says almost half of the users consulting on the monitor wanted to use their own stand, but if you go for the official Spectrum one, it offers both landscape and portrait orientation options, and height adjustment.

The Eve Spectrum is likely to appeal to gamers as well as power users Eve

Three different variations of the IPS LCD Spectrum monitor are available, all measuring 27 inches diagonally, with a 16:9 aspect ratio, support for HDR10, and a typical contrast ratio of 1,000:1. Viewing angles are the same across the board, offering 178 degrees both vertically and horizontally.

The differences are in the resolutions and refresh rates: the choice is a 2,560 x 1,440 pixel resolution at a 144 Hz refresh rate, a 2,560 x 1,440 pixel resolution at a 240 Hz refresh rate, or a 4K 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution at a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Pricing is $349, $489, and $589, respectively, but those are special preorder prices. Eve says the price will rise once shipping starts, so you can save yourself some money if you're confident that one of these models is the monitor for you.

Response time is a snappy 1 ms on all three models. The cheapest Eve Spectrum offers brightness of 400 nits typical and 450 nits peak, while the other two raise those figures to 650 nits typical and 750 nits peak.

Another key feature of the Eve Spectrum is the number of ports it offers Eve

Also of note on these monitors are the numerous ports: 1 x HDMI, 2 x DisplayPort, 2 x USB-C, 3 x USB-A, 1 x USB-B, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. That's enough to connect and charge up several gadgets at once – Eve has obviously gone to great lengths in an effort to give users exactly what they want from a high-end monitor setup.

A bunch of ports, a maximum 4K resolution, and a maximum 240 Hz refresh rate is likely to make these models popular with those who need a little bit more from their monitor. The design is stylishly understated as well.

You'll have to wait a while for your order to arrive though. The lowest-spec Eve Spectrum is shipping in Q3 of 2020 (July, August or September), while the other two models are scheduled to roll off the production lines in Q4 of 2020 (October, November or December).

Product page: Eve Spectrum