Tidy double-decker screen setup offers a flexible way to multiscreen

Lighting up Kickstarter this week is the Geminos X, a fresh and very tidy approach to multi-screen monitor setups. Two 24-inch monitors unfold vertically on an ergonomic stand, with a built-in webcam, a sound system, and a single cable to your PC.

Why? Well, extra screen real estate without destroying your desk real estate, for one. The Geminos X sits flat on your desk when you want it to, and unfolds to give you two stacked screens in the desk footprint of a single monitor. You can open them both out flat, or run the bottom screen angled back up toward your face. The designers have kept the gap between the two screens as small as possible.

Each screen has a resolution of 1440p, a refresh rate up to 75 Hz, and a peak brightness of 300 nits. The webcam, for its part, is 1080p, and it's tiltable, so you can set the screens at full height, have the camera look down on you and catch that myspace angle, provided you're wearing pants.

You can connect to your computer with a single cable or two, and the base has a bunch of handy ports in it as well: two USB-As, two USB-Cs (with 100-W pass-through charging), Ethernet, two HDMI ports, TF and SD card slots and a 3.5-mm audio jack for those times when you don't want to use the 4-watt built in stereo sound system.

Geminos X incorporates two 24-inch, 1440p screens, a folding base, and a bunch of pass-through ports Geminos

It's nothing outrageous, just a neat and clever package that offers more than a pair of equivalent external monitors while being about the same price, and keeping your desk much tidier. The response on Kickstarter has been epic; at the time of writing, it's made nearly US$1.7 million worth of sales on a $25,000 target, with some 2,500-plus backers.

"Super early bird" pricing places the Geminos X at US$499, with deliveries slated to begin in October. Standard crowdfunding project cautions apply as per usual, although the creators, under the name Mobile Pixels, have at least established a track record. This is their fifth Kickstarter campaign. Check out a video below.

Geminos X

Source: Geminos X Kickstarter