Lightning-fast GigaDrive SSD boasts read/write speeds of 2,800 MB/s

In this world overflowing with data and content, external solid state drives are becoming more and more necessary. Thankfully they’re also getting faster, as demonstrated by a new SSD called GigaDrive that boasts read and write speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s thanks to its architecture and Thunderbolt 4- and USB4-compatible port.

As far as external drives go, the GigaDrive looks pretty good. It’s nice and small, measuring only 114 x 37 x 12.5 mm and weighing just 74 g (2.6 oz). It comes in 1 TB, 2 TB or 4 TB models, so there’s plenty of space. And it’s wrapped in a sturdy aluminum shell, which the company claims is resistant to shocks, water and dust with its IP67 rating. Apparently that casing also helps it conduct heat and prevent overheating.

But the biggest selling point is its lightning-fast read and write speeds, clocking in at up to 2,800 MB/s in both regards. GigaDrive chalks these up to a combination of factors – it’s built on the NVMe M.2 architecture, and packs a DRAM cache chip that pre-processes where it will store data in a new transfer.

The drive is also tapping into two next-generation connections, Thunderbolt 4 and USB4, which both have higher bandwidth, allowing the faster transfer speeds. While there still aren’t all that many devices with the new ports, the beauty is that it’s still the same connector, so it’s compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and most other USB-C devices.

GigaDrive claims it’s the “world’s fastest” external SSD, which may technically be true but isn’t entirely unheard of either. The average still seems to hover around 500 MB/s, but existing devices like Samsung’s Portable X5 have also managed read speeds of 2,800 MB/s. Write speeds are usually harder to bump up of course, so maybe that specifically is where GigaDrive is claiming the record.

Either way, the GigaDrive looks like a decent little SSD. It may not necessarily be as revolutionary as it wants to be, but all of its features mean it could be a good option for expanding storage on a laptop, desktop, or your shiny new PlayStation 5. Or it could plug into a high-end camera and quickly store your photos and video in the field.

The GigaDrive is currently seeking funding on Indiegogo, where it’s already smashed its US$15,000 goal, raising over $115,000 with 40 days remaining on the campaign. Pledges start at $149 for the 1 TB model, $209 for 2 TB and $349 for 4 TB. If all goes to plan, shipping is set to begin in July 2021.

