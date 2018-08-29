The X5 continues Samsung's new fondness for Thunderbolt 3 – just yesterday the company unveiled curved QLED monitors that connect using that technology. This time Samsung is putting that speed to work in external storage, where its 40 Gbps bandwidth apparently allows for maximum read speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s and write speeds of 2,300 MB/s. In practical terms, the company says that a 20 GB 4K video, for example, could be transferred in just 12 seconds.