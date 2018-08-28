The new lineup includes three models, all of which are curved QLED displays with resolutions approaching 4K. The CJ79 model is the headliner, measuring 34 in at an aspect ratio of 21:9, and boasting one of the sharpest curvatures available at 1,500R – that means if the edges of the screen were drawn out to form a circle, it would have a radius of 1,500 cm (590 in). The resolution is slightly sub-4K, at 3,440 x 1,440, with a refresh rate of 100 Hz.