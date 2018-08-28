Samsung's curvy new QLED monitor packs Thunderbolt 3 portsView gallery - 5 images
With IFA 2018 about to kick off, Samsung is launching a new line of ultra-wide, curved, quantum dot monitors. But the main new addition is the Thunderbolt 3 port, which can transfer power, data and display information much faster.
The new lineup includes three models, all of which are curved QLED displays with resolutions approaching 4K. The CJ79 model is the headliner, measuring 34 in at an aspect ratio of 21:9, and boasting one of the sharpest curvatures available at 1,500R – that means if the edges of the screen were drawn out to form a circle, it would have a radius of 1,500 cm (590 in). The resolution is slightly sub-4K, at 3,440 x 1,440, with a refresh rate of 100 Hz.
But the big drawcard of the CJ79 is the pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports it sports. These allow the monitor to connect to Macs and PCs, transmitting data at up to 40 Gbps – apparently eight times faster than USB 3 – and charging devices at the same time. To round it out, the CJ79 also has an HDMI, a Display Port and two USB 3.0 slots.
Samsung has made sure those various ports and extra screen space can be put to good use. A Picture-By-Picture mode allows images from two different sources to be displayed side-by-side, while the Picture-In-Picture mode allows one of those inputs to be shrunk down and moved wherever you want it on the larger screen.
Two CJ89 models are also available, which are much larger but don't have the Thunderbolt 3 ports. There's a 43-in display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a closer-but-still-not-quite-4K resolution of 3,840 x 1,200. The other measures 49 in, has 3,840 x 1,080 resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Instead of Thunderbolt, both CJ89s can connect through two USB-C, an HDMI, a Display Port, a USB 3 and two USB 2 ports.
Samsung hasn't yet announced prices for the new QLED monitors, or specified a release date for the US besides "soon." The monitors are currently available in Europe though.
Source: Samsung
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more