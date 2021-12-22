© 2021 New Atlas
LG gives multitasking a fresh look with 16:18-aspect display

By Paul Ridden
December 22, 2021
Live video stream up top, production tools underneath
The world's largest consumer technology expo is fast approaching, and LG has so far previewed a number of new products the company intends to showcase – including an indoor growing system and its first gaming laptop. Now the tech titan is proving it's cool to be square with a home-office computer monitor with an unusual 16:18 aspect.

The 27.6-inch Dual Up monitor is not exactly square, but its 2,560 x 2,880 pixel resolution makes it pretty close. Designed for multitasking, instead of having two 21.5-inch displays sat side-by-side, the "double-height" screen essentially positions them one above the other to negate side-to-side head movements during the content creation process.

So users can split the screen and place an image or video window in the top half, and plonk editing or production tools below.

The Dual Up monitor benefits from thin bezels on three sides, boasts support for 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR10 for realistic color delivery, and has a contrast of 1,000:1 and brightness of 300 nits, with auto-brightness adjustment.

There are two HDMI ports plus a DisplayPort connection for cabling up to a computer or laptop, as well as USB ports (including power). The monitor comes with an adjustable stand that can be clamped to the desk and adjusted to preference, and two 7-W speaker with Maxxaudio are included for a potentially cleaner work space.

No pricing or availability information has been revealed at this time, but anyone interested can tune into the company's virtual CES 2022 press conference on January 4 to find out more.

Source: LG

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

