LG's smart indoor gardening system offers growers year-round veggies

We've seen a good many indoor growing systems over the years, aimed at supplying users who perhaps don't have an outdoor garden with a steady supply of greens throughout the year. Many of these have been Kickstarters, but now LG is looking to get in on the growing party with a freestanding appliance called the Tiiun.

The Tiiun is already on sale in Korea – where it means "to sprout" – and is about to be showcased at CES 2022 in January, after LG picked up an Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association for the indoor garden last month.

About the size of a small fridge, the mains-powered unit sports two growing shelves that can each accommodate six seed packages or pods – which include a growing medium and feature a number of holes for germination.

Internal temperature is automatically controlled leveraging tech from the company's refrigerators, timed LED lighting mimics natural growing cycles, and the system even controls air flow for optimum growth. The see-through door allows indoor gardeners to watch their crop of greens grow, while keeping bugs out so there's no need for harsh insecticides. Users can expect to harvest in four to eight weeks.

The LG Tiiun controls lighting, temperature, airflow and water supply for optimum growth LG

The unit's operation can be monitored using LG's ThinQ mobile app too, and parameters can be adjusted as needed. The app will also notify users when the unit's water tank needs a top up, with the Tiiun setup ensuring that the growing pods are given a drink eight times per day.

"LG Tiiun is a practical and convenient solution for busy consumers who want to enjoy a greener, healthier lifestyle at home," said LG's Lyu Jae-cheol. "A stylish addition to one's home or apartment, our smart gardening system makes growing herbs, leafy greens and flowers fun and simple, even for those of us with zero gardening experience."

There's no mention of US pricing or availability, but it went on sale in LG's home market for 1.49 million won (which converts to US$1,250) in October. The company says that the Tiiun (along with a mini version) will be on virtual display at its digital exhibition booth at CES 2022, which kicks off on January 5.

Source: LG