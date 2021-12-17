© 2021 New Atlas
Around The Home

LG's smart indoor gardening system offers growers year-round veggies

By Paul Ridden
December 17, 2021
LG's smart indoor gardening sy...
LG's latest smart appliance brings an automated veggie plot into the living room
LG's latest smart appliance brings an automated veggie plot into the living room
View 5 Images
LG's latest smart appliance brings an automated veggie plot into the living room
1/5
LG's latest smart appliance brings an automated veggie plot into the living room
The LG Tiiun features a big transparent door so indoor gardeners can see their crops growing
2/5
The LG Tiiun features a big transparent door so indoor gardeners can see their crops growing
The LG Tiiun smart indoor garden can accommodate up to a dozen seed pods
3/5
The LG Tiiun smart indoor garden can accommodate up to a dozen seed pods
The LG Tiiun controls lighting, temperature, airflow and water supply for optimum growth
4/5
The LG Tiiun controls lighting, temperature, airflow and water supply for optimum growth
Indoor gardeners can expect to harvest crops in four to eight weeks after popping seed pods into the LG Tiiun
5/5
Indoor gardeners can expect to harvest crops in four to eight weeks after popping seed pods into the LG Tiiun
View gallery - 5 images

We've seen a good many indoor growing systems over the years, aimed at supplying users who perhaps don't have an outdoor garden with a steady supply of greens throughout the year. Many of these have been Kickstarters, but now LG is looking to get in on the growing party with a freestanding appliance called the Tiiun.

The Tiiun is already on sale in Korea – where it means "to sprout" – and is about to be showcased at CES 2022 in January, after LG picked up an Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association for the indoor garden last month.

About the size of a small fridge, the mains-powered unit sports two growing shelves that can each accommodate six seed packages or pods – which include a growing medium and feature a number of holes for germination.

Internal temperature is automatically controlled leveraging tech from the company's refrigerators, timed LED lighting mimics natural growing cycles, and the system even controls air flow for optimum growth. The see-through door allows indoor gardeners to watch their crop of greens grow, while keeping bugs out so there's no need for harsh insecticides. Users can expect to harvest in four to eight weeks.

The LG Tiiun controls lighting, temperature, airflow and water supply for optimum growth
The LG Tiiun controls lighting, temperature, airflow and water supply for optimum growth

The unit's operation can be monitored using LG's ThinQ mobile app too, and parameters can be adjusted as needed. The app will also notify users when the unit's water tank needs a top up, with the Tiiun setup ensuring that the growing pods are given a drink eight times per day.

"LG Tiiun is a practical and convenient solution for busy consumers who want to enjoy a greener, healthier lifestyle at home," said LG's Lyu Jae-cheol. "A stylish addition to one's home or apartment, our smart gardening system makes growing herbs, leafy greens and flowers fun and simple, even for those of us with zero gardening experience."

There's no mention of US pricing or availability, but it went on sale in LG's home market for 1.49 million won (which converts to US$1,250) in October. The company says that the Tiiun (along with a mini version) will be on virtual display at its digital exhibition booth at CES 2022, which kicks off on January 5.

Source: LG

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Around The HomeLGGardenFarmingPlantsAll-in-oneAutomation
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!