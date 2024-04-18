Logitech lets users cook GPT shortcuts into its mice and keyboards

Logitech has introduced new software that gives users of its peripherals easy access to ChatGPT. After matching the feature to a keyboard key or mouse button, the user can quickly tap into the power of GPT via preset or custom recipes.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that many new Windows 11 PCs and laptops would gain a dedicated key for accessing its "everyday AI companion." Logitech's approach is a little different. Instead of having to buy a bunch of new hardware, users can assign any key on an existing keyboard or a button on a mouse as a shortcut to GPT – so long as the hardware is Logitech's own.

The Logi AI Prompt Builder is described as a "free tool that accelerates prompts for Open AI’s ChatGPT, transforming Logitech keyboards and mice into shortcuts to ChatGPT fluency." It's available within the company's Logi Options+ portal, and once the allocated key or button is pressed a popup appears with preset functions – or recipes – designed to help with popular chatbot tasks.

The Logi AI Prompt Builder tool is free to use and comes with four preset functions (or recipes) to get you started Logitech

After choosing to rephrase, summarize, reply or create email from the default recipe list, the user types or pastes in a block of text. The general tone, complexity level and style of the response can then be adjusted before submitting the query. If the defaults aren't up to snuff then users can create their own custom recipes, including image generation if subscribed to OpenAI's paid tier.

Not every Logitech keyboard or mouse supports the new service. The Verge has reported that a recent model wasn't compatible so a new one had to be purchased. A full list of supported devices has been posted on Logitech's website though.

The Logi AI Prompt Builder tool can be used with a bunch of newer Logitech mice and keyboards, though a Special AI Edition M750 wireless mouse that sports a dedicated AI button is available Logitech

If you're going down the new hardware route anyway, the company has launched a Signature AI Edition M750 wireless mouse that boasts a dedicated extra button up top – priced at US$49.99 with shipping expected to start from May 1. The Logi AI prompt Builder tool is free to use for Windows and Mac users.

We've not tried the tool as yet, and we're not sure how much more useful it would prove to be compared to just having GPT open in a browser tab. But we don't think it will be long before competitors are offering similar or better. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Source: Logitech