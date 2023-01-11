GPT
OpenAI's Generative Pre-Trained Transformer (GPT) is the revolutionary AI language model behind ChatGPT, a chatbot sandbox trained on an unprecedented quantity of human-written text and code. As a result, it has the ability to communicate and write code in response to prompts at a level never before seen. First opened to the public in late 2022, it has become the world's fastest-growing app, and the potential implications for automation, job security and the future of human society are enormous and foundational.
ChatGPT's underlying language model, GPT-3.5, is about to be superseded. The CTO of Microsoft Germany has told the audience at the company's "AI in Focus" event that GPT-4 is set for imminent release, unlocking new capabilities, including video.
"No Lights, no cameras, all action." You knew it was coming. One of the key companies behind the Stable Diffusion image generator has launched a mind-blowing AI video creation and editing tool that operates something like DALL-E for moving pictures.
This year may well be remembered as the moment the world woke up to the power, the potential and the world-inverting threat of artificial intelligence. OpenAI's humble, free-to-use chatbot has made it clear: life will never be the same after ChatGPT.
Microsoft researchers have presented an impressive new text-to-speech AI model, called Vall-E, which can listen to a voice for just a few seconds, then mimic that voice – including the emotional tone and acoustics – to say whatever you like.
New Atlas talks to research scientist Janelle Shane about the inherent oddness of neural networks and other AIs. Shane's sideline in experimenting with neural networks led her to write "You Look Like a Thing and I Love You."