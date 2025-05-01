World's first AI meeting recorder that works with wireless earphones

If you've been looking for a quicker way to record and transcribe meetings on the go, this might be just the thing. Hong Kong-based HiDock says its new pocket-sized P1 recorder is the first device on the market to capture audio from your Bluetooth earbuds for high-quality recordings.

That means that unlike other physical transcription gadgets, you don't need to have your meeting participants' audio come through a speaker – making this worth considering if you take a lot of calls in public environments like coffee shops and co-working spaces.

Before we get into the P1's features, I should mention that since most virtual meetings take place on platforms like Zoom and Google Meet, you already have a ton of note-taking apps available to plug into these and transcribe notes (I personally use Fathom a whole lot). But if you happen to take meetings over regular phone calls, use a platform that doesn't support meeting assistants, or want to skip their subscription fees, you might find the idea of a physical recorder compelling.

With its bidirectional noise cancellation, HiDock says the P1 is great for taking calls in public spaces like coffee shops HiDock

Okay, now let's get into what HiDock has going on with this gadget. The P1 connects to your Bluetooth earbuds to capture audio from your meetings in Call Mode. It also features noise cancellation for cleaner audio, and physical buttons to mute yourself on the recording. That separates it from the likes of Mobvoi's AI Recorder, as well as the wearable Notepin and card-shaped Note from Plaud.

The device also works for in-person meetings, and uses dual onboard mics to record multiple speakers in the room in this mode. The lightweight gadget's rear panel is magnetized, so you can simply stick it to a surface like a whiteboard when you're presenting.

HiDock P1 & P1 mini-AI Voice Recorder for Bluetooth Earphones

The P1 can record sessions up to 4 hours long, and it will run for up to 8 hours on a single charge. You get 64 GB of storage, which is good for more than 1,000 hours of audio.

So what happens after you record a meeting? The P1 will quickly transfer your recording over to its online service, where it will be transcribed using your AI model of choice – Claude, DeepSeek, or new GPTs from OpenAI. You'll get the full transcript as well as a summary via the web or mobile app, and it can also translate recordings from more than 75 languages.

You can find your transcribed notes and summaries in HiDock's companion web and mobile app HiDock

The P1 scores you free unlimited transcription minutes. An additional US$199 annual Pro membership unlocks access to a wide range of templates for different kinds of AI summary notes, the ability to identify different people speaking in your recordings, Google Docs and Notion integration, and live translation.

If you don't need all those buttons and attend meetings using your phone often, there's also the P1 Mini, which looks like a thumb drive with a Type-C connector on its side. It plugs into your phone for power and works with your Bluetooth buds to record calls; it can also record in-person meetings when connected to your phone.

The P1 is set to retail for $169, but is currently discounted to $99 while it's crowdfunding on Kickstarter. Similarly, the $119 P1 Mini is listed at 25% off on Kickstarter, bringing that to $89. Crowdfunding campaigns always have an element of risk, but assuming all goes well with this one, the devices are estimated to ship in July and August, respectively. For what it's worth, HiDock has launched and shipped other products before, including a USB hub with similar AI transcription features.

Source: Kickstarter

