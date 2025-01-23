$139 brainwave-hacking earbuds aim to deliver the best sleep you've had

The latest gadget that fuses biotechnology and wellness is about to hit the shelves, in form of a pair of US$139 brainwave-synching earbuds that uses your own body's data to shape your quality of sleep. Whether it's a peaceful night's sleep or helping you to nap when you want, where you want, they could be a game-changer for anyone who has trouble getting enough shut-eye naturally.

The For Me Buds, which struck a chord when they were launched during a crowdfunding campaign late last year, now have more than 2,600 people lined up for the first shipment in March. While they have what you'd expect from things that are meant to help you sleep – supreme nose cancelling, a comfortable fit with a heap of real-time data feedback and app integration – they have a few more features than similar, more expensive, ones on the market to date.

Most notably, a key feature is real-time photoplethysmography (PPG) monitoring, which is more traditionally a non-invasive way to measure blood circulation and, in turn, heart-rate variability and broader cardiovascular system information. Here, the buds conduct intracranial photoplethysmography while also focusing on heart rate, which is basically a way of saying it monitors what your brain and body is up to when you're asleep, and algorithmically assesses the quality of said sleep and works to improve on it.

"The PPG sensor measures pulse waves in real time at 128-256 Hz, averaging every six milliseconds, while the motion sensor measures movement in real time at 125 Hz every eight milliseconds," the creators state. "In addition, a noise-filtering algorithm is included to accurately assess the user’s condition, correcting measurement errors caused by movement."

For Me Buds has patented its dynamic binaural beats system that uses each earpiece to coax your brain's activity as you sleep Indiegogo

And, once the buds get enough information from your sleep patterns, they will use AI – what else? – to improve on sleep quality. To do this, stimuli that won't distract the wearer but help synchronize brainwave activity aims to train the brain. Because our brain's waves vary depending on activity, not to mention different stages of sleep, the earbuds' "dynamic binaural beats" ideally coax the brain into replicating the patterns that suit what your data reveals you're in need of. In a way, this means no more choosing between rain on a tin roof or bubbling brook soundscapes that aim to do the same but in a far less personalized way.

Interestingly, the dynamic binaural beats use the technology on offer, with different frequencies coming from each bud. And more can be read about their scientific basis in the Oxford journal Sleep, published in April 2024. While some of the stats improved on the control, perhaps most impressive was more than 50% of study participants trying the binaural beats fell asleep quicker (higher sleep latency). Which, for many of us who struggle to get that part of the sleep process right naturally, could make a huge difference to how much shut-eye we manage to get.

The ergonomic buds have key biometric sensors built into them Indiegogo

Of course, there are still those soothing soundscapes on offer through the gadget's app, and while you can choose something you prefer to listen to, it will also automate the tracks based on the information your brain has fed it. So if you've struggled to settle on something that works, maybe it's worth leaving it in the smart machine's hands to see if it helps.

And, once you fall asleep, the audio shuts off – but will resume if brainwaves suggest you've become restless or woken up during the night.

There's also a power-nap mode, so you can be roused from sleep when you want, in a more pleasant way than a jarring alarm. Along with this, there are meditation and focus settings, which again use brainwave patterns to provide the best aural setting for both.

For noise-canceling, ambient noise of up to 40 dB is nixed, and will switch between low and high canceling automatically, since external sounds are generally more dynamic than fixed. The buds also employ this function to block out background noise for taking phone calls.

As is the challenge with many of these tech-forward gadgets, you can expect about 10 hours of charge from the earbuds – which is enough for an overnighter, but you'll need to remember to put them back in the case if you've been using them throughout the day. The case itself holds about five full charges.

Data is key to these buds becoming personalized – and there's no shortage of data about your brain activity and heart rate Indiegogo

If you're keen to try the For Me Buds (we are yet to review them), you can grab them now for the ongoing discounted price of $139 here. They come with free shipping to anywhere in the world, beginning in March. This is 30% off their expected retail price, and also comes with unlimited free use and subscription to the accompanying app.

Source: Indiegogo