Folding keyboard and mini-PC combined for portable productivity

If you're short of space in your home office, a mini-PC and a folding keyboard could be the productivity tools you need. Back in July, a Chinese startup combined the two and entered beta testing. Now the Lunar 2-in-1 foldable keyboard computer is funding on Kickstarter.

Combining a keyboard with a computer isn't new of course – Sinclair, Commodore, ASUS, Raspberry Pi and others have all traveled this convenient route over the years. All you need is a monitor to plug into for onscreen visuals and you're all set.

The Lunar combines this form factor with another space-saving portable favorite, the folding keyboard. The 2-in-1 benefits from durable metal construction and 1.2-mm scissor switch keys. The given folded dimensions are 153 x 110 x 30 mm (6 x 4.3 x 1.2 in), making it an easy carry in a backpack or even a pocket, and it's reported to weigh in at just 800 g (28 oz). When it's time to work or play, the device opens out to 290 x 110 x 15 mm to offer a full-size keyboard and mini trackpad.

The Lunar 2-in-1 folds to 6 x 4.3 x 1.2 inches and weighs 28 oz Shoujie Technology



Inside are AMD Ryzen 7 8840U octa-core processing brains supported by up to 32 GB of 6400Hz LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1 TB of solid-state storage. There's Wi-Fi 6 cooked in along with Gigabit Ethernet if you prefer cabled stability. Bluetooth 5.2 is also onboard (meaning the Lunar can also be used as a regular BT keyboard).

At the edge are one USB Type-A port and two USB-C connections for cabling to external monitors, portable screens or even AR glasses from the likes of Rokid – a company that's reported to "wholeheartedly recommend" the Lunar 2-in-1. There's also mention of wireless connectivity to tablets and all-in-one computers for multi-screen workflows.

The Lunar 2-in-1 can work at the office, play in the games room or keep you productive at camp Shoujie Technology



A built-in 16,000-mAh battery is included for anywhere/anywhen use for up to 10 hours per charge, however if the 2-in-1 is also powering the cabled monitor or AR glasses, then that will impact battery life. Keeping the system cool is the job of dual heat pipes. And finally, the device does seem to come loaded with proprietary software, but the operating platform would appear to be optional – with the project developers recommending Window 11.

The Lunar 2-in-1 keyboard/mini-PC combo is currently live on Kickstarter to fund production, where pledges start at US$579 for a 16GB/512GB configuration – a saving of 17% on the expected retail price. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from January 2025. The video below shows some of the use scenarios.

Operation Video by Lunar

Source: Shoujie Technology