Rokid Max AR glasses suspend a massive screen in front of your face

Building on the crowdfunding success of its portable augmented-reality glasses in 2021, China's Rokid has launched the slim and lightweight Rokid Max AR glasses, which can place a 215-inch virtual display in front of your eyes.

Rokid is looking to succeed where Google Glass, well, didn't, and joins the likes of Xiaomi, TCL and Lenovo in the AR wearables arena. The Max glasses sport an 18.5-mm (0.7-in) design that means you won't look too goofy wearing them, and they put just 75 g (2.6 oz) on your head.

Out front are a pair of Sony Full HD (1,920 x 1080) micro-OLED panels, which combine to place a 215-inch screen some 6 meters (~20 ft) away from the wearer, with a 50-degree field of view on offer as well. The visuals should be fairly smooth thanks to a 120-Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits of perceived brightness can be had over six levels of adjustment, there's support for 106% of the sRGB color gamut and contrast ratio is reported as 100,000:1.

The Rokid Max AR glasses are connected to a media source over USB-C Rokid

Diopter adjustment from 0.00 to -6.00 is on offer to folks with myopia, and the glasses are TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light, which should make for comfortable extended viewing. The company says that light leakage at the front is reduced by 90% so onlookers shouldn't be able to see what you're watching, and blackout covers are included in the box for a more immersive experience.

The onboard sensor suite includes an "enhanced" 9-axis IMU, 3DoF head tracking and the glasses can detect when they're being worn too. The Max glasses come with a USB-C cable for connecting to a media source such as a smartphone running the Rokid AR mobile app for Android, and a wireless adapter can be optioned in for more freedom.

Casting of shows and movies shouldn't be a problem thanks to HDCP support, and there's a switch for rolling between 2D and 3D movie watching. Two directional speakers integrated in the arms complete the audiovisual puzzle, each with independent volume control, plus a pair of noise-canceling microphones allows for voice control.

Rokid says that its Max AR glasses "are perfect for technology lovers, game enthusiasts, movie goers who want to have the latest AR innovation in their lives" Rokid

"Everyone can enjoy stunning image quality, cinematic sound, riveting large-screen gaming experience, and limitless entertainment anywhere they go thanks to our Rokid Max AR glasses," said the company's Hui Du. "The Rokid Max offers an immersive movie and gaming experience, so buyers can take their favorite games and shows out with them, wherever they go."

The Rokid Max AR glasses are up for pre-order now, currently priced at US$439 – though the list pricing is shown as $599. Shipping is due to start toward the end of April. The short video below has more.

Rokid Max AR Glasses | The 215-Inch Portable Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate in Just 75g!

Product page: Rokid Max