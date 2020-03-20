Purism puts privacy and security in focus with Librem Mini computer

Mini computers are capable, quiet, and often inexpensive ways to bring a full-size desktop computing experience to small spaces. Security-focused firm Purism has just announced the Librem Mini, a small but powerful PC for the home office or media server for digital entertainment.

Unlike mini computers like those from Israel's CompuLab, the 5 x 5 x 1.5-inch (12.8 x 12.8 x 3.8-cm), 2.2-lb (1-kg) Librem Mini makes use of a fan to keep things cool within. It features an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor with Intel UHD graphics supported by 8 GB of DDR4 RAM as standard, though the unit can take up to 64 GB. The base unit doesn't come with any storage installed, but can accommodate up to 2 TB of SSD.

Physical connectivity shapes up as four USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 and one USB-C, as well as HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 capable of supporting 4K playback at 60 Hz, a 3.5 mm mic/headphone combo jack and Gigabit Ethernet. Dual-band 802.11n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4 can be optioned in, and you can even buy your keyboard/mouse and display direct from Purism.

The base model comes with an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 8 GB of RAM, but you'll need to option in storage and wireless comms Purism

The system runs the PureOS Linux distro with support for the company's own security key, and features "state of the art privacy and security" that includes full disk encryption, hardware and software tampering detection and more. The processor's Management Engine has also been disabled and neutralized.

Purism has launched a kind of crowdfunding effort to bring the unit into production, but has kept things in-house rather than plump for platforms like Kickstarter or Indiegogo. Pre-orders are open now for a base price of US$699. Shipping is expected to start about a month after the $50,000 project goal has been reached.

