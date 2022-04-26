Samsung gets tough on portable SSD storage with T7 Shield

Samsung has added a tough cookie to its T7 range of portable solid state drives. The T7 Shield is designed for creators in the field looking for fast data transfer and secure storage in a SSD that can survive 3-m drops and is waterproof too.

"The T7 Shield is ideal for creative professionals and consumers who want a durable, high-performance and reliable portable SSD," said Samsung's Jim Kiczek. "It provides the assurance that data will remain safeguarded, even if it’s dropped, exposed to water, or used outdoors."

It's rugged exterior means that it can survive drops from up to 3 m (9.8 ft) high, and it's also IP65-certified dust- and water-proof too. But it still rocks pocket friendly proportions of 59 x 88 x 13 mm (2.3 x 3.4 x 0.5 in) and tips the scales at just 98 g (3.4 oz).

The T7 Shield portable SSD is available in 1 TB or 2 TB storage capacities, and is reported compatible with numerous devices including PCs, Android smartphones and tablets and games consoles Samsung

Like the T7 Touch launched in 2020, this adventure-ready variant can manage sequential read speeds of 1,050 MB/s and sequential write speeds of 1,000 MB/s over USB 3.2 Gen2, so users won't have to sacrifice performance for durability.

Samsung says that the exterior has been optimized to prevent overheating and performance issues when transferring large files. And 256-bit hardware encryption has been cooked in as well for peace of mind usage.

The T7 Shield is available now, with the 1-TB unit carrying a suggested retail price of US$159.99 and the 2-TB model coming in at $289.99.

Product page: T7 Shield