Samsung debuts blazing fast SSD with built-in fingerprint scanner

By Nick Lavars
January 08, 2020
Samsung's T7 Touch portable SSD will be available in 30 countries later this month
Samsung offered anyone with an interest in efficient data transfers a very enticing option with its T5 SSD in 2017. The electronics giant has now stepped up its game in a big way, rolling into this year’s CES with its successor, the portable T7 Touch SSD that offers double the read and write speeds and a fingerprint scanner for extra peace of mind.

Where the T5 was capable of speeds of up to 540 MB/s, the new T7 Touch can move data around twice as fast. Samsung says it will offer read speeds of 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of 1,000 MB/s, with capacity options of 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB.

The T7 Touch is packaged in a solid metal casing that weighs less than 58 g (2 oz) and features an LED light to indicate when it is reading or writing data.

Also built into the exterior is what Samsung says is its first SSD-mounted fingerprint scanner. This works with password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption to offer an additional layer of security.

The T7 Touch is based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard and comes with USB Type-C-to-C and USB Type-C-to-A cables. The 500 GB version is priced at US$130, the 1 TB version at $230 and the 2 TB at $400, with all to be available in 30 countries around the world later this month.

Source: Samsung

