Clever modular keyboard adds productivity tools when needed

On its own, your computer keyboard just might not cut it in today's multi-tasking landscape. The Tmice X can be optioned with extra productivity modules that are added when a task demands it, then removed when no longer needed.

If all you need is a wired QWERTY keyboard, the Tmice X has you covered with 68 keycaps rocking Akko Cream Yellow switches and LED backlighting housed in a tasty aluminum alloy case.

But if your workflow requires a dedicated block of numeric keys, you can add in a numpad module. Need a row of function keys up top? That can be added too. What about a controller? Not a problem, there's one with an illuminated multi-function knob and a bank of six user-assignable keys that can display an icon image of the macro/shortcut selected.

Other available modules at launch include a connectivity strip with a bunch of USB-C and Type-A ports plus power delivery for topping up a plugged in mobile device. There's a touch bar too – though this appears to be dependent on the Kickstarter funding campaign reaching a stretch goal, together with a left-positioned numeric keypad with control knob.

The Tmice X adds productivity modules when needed, slims down when not Tmice

Each of the modular accessories is attached to the main keyboard via magnetic pogo pin connectors dotted around the frame, from which the modules get their power.

Hong Kong's Tmice was founded in 2009 to create "innovative keyboard products that bring endless fun to the desktop experience." The X is the company's first Kickstarter. Pledges for just the main keyboard block currently start at US$79.99, and the modules are available as add-ons or as bundles.

The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from December. The video below has more.

TMICE X - Control Your Workflow with Modular Keyboard

Source: Tmice