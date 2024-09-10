Triple-screen laptop combines immersion and portability

Screen size is a laptop’s defining characteristic, and a major consideration when purchasing a new laptop. Can you get a bigger display and still retain portability? The creators of the TriMax Pro are aiming to provide a bigger-screen experience in a still-portable package.

We’ve looked at various devices designed to up the screen real estate of a laptop, such as the CrowView and the S2 and Sliden’Joy. All these examples can be connected to your laptop of choice, but the TriMax Pro is intended as a cleaner, more seamless experience. It’s designed from the ground up as a three-screen laptop and, as such, there are no messy cables to remember and wrangle, and the whole unit folds up into one solitary package for taking on the road.

Despite the claims of “limitless workspace,” the TriMax Pro is actually limited to a 16-inch central display flanked by 10.5-inch screens on either side. All displays have a resolution of 1920 x 1280, but the side screens are in portrait orientation (so, 1280 x 1920). The IPS screens have a brightness of up to 400 nits.

The TriMax Pro features three IPS displays

The Windows 11 Pro-powered laptop is offered in a range of configurations, starting at the “Barebones” model with a Intel Core i5-1235U processor, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS graphics card, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD. A 10-point touchpad, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3, fingerprint recognition, dual 2.5-W speakers and 5-MP camera are standard, as are 2 x UCB 3.2 ports, a HDMI and Type-C port.

The low-profile mechanical keyboard features detachable keycaps and adjustable backlighting to allow users to customize the look and feel of their unit, and its creators say the TroMax Pro’s 90 Wh battery is good for up to six hours of uptime (depending on usage of course). Keeping the ‘triple’ theme going, a “triple fan system” is designed to keep the laptop from overheating even when running processor-intensive games or applications.

A 10-point touchpad and mechanical keyboard with detachable keycaps are standard

The TriMax Pro is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign that has surpassed its US$5,000 goal eight times over with two weeks of the campaign still to run. Pledges start at $799 for the Barebones model (a 38% saving on the $1,299 MSRP) and stretch up to $1,179 for a model with 32 GB of RAM and 2 TB SSD. Of course, there are no guarantees when it comes to crowdfunding campaigns so the usual caveats apply. But if everything does go as planned, TriMax Pros are slated to be shipped to backers in November 2024.

TriMax Pro laptop

Source: Kickstarter

