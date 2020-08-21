Western Digital gives portable SSD a serious speed boost

Western Digital has announced its second generation My Passport SSD line, which is aimed at content creators on the move. There's up to 2 TB of solid state storage on offer, blazing fast read and write speeds, and the drive can survive a drop of up to 6.5 feet.

It's pretty much all change for the new generation of My Passport SSDs. The blocky look and sharp edges of old give way to stylish rounded corners, curved edges and wavy ridges on the metal housing.

The new 3.94 x 2.17 x 0.35-in (10 x 5.5 x 0.8-cm) drives are available in 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB capacities, support the USB-C 3.2 Gen-2 standard, and boast read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of 1,000 MB/s – that's twice as fast as before. This puts the new drives in a similar ball park as Samsung's T7 Touch portable SSDs announced back in January, minus the fingerprint scanner.

The My Passport SSDs support data transfer over USB-C 3.2 Gen-2 Western Digital

The WD range does come with password-enabled AES 256-bit hardware encryption though, for peace of mind security. And as well as the drop resistance mentioned above, they also feature shock and vibration resistance.

The latest My Passport SSDs are priced at US$119.99 for the 500 GB unit and $189.99 for the 1 TB model, with gray, blue, red or gold being your color options. The 2 TB drive is yet to be released but will cost $359.99 when it becomes available.

