eufyMake E1: the world's first personal 3D-Texture UV printer

So this is a weird but ridiculously cool one. Anker Innovations – a well-known worldwide brand with a solid reputation in power banks, chargers, and cables – has a sub-brand called Eufy – and it's built the very first desktop-sized 3D texture printer for home projects.

This isn't a typical 3D printer where you load up some PLA and fire out enough 3DBenchys to fill a bathtub. No, the EufyMake E1 uses Amass3D technology to take your flat drawings or pictures or whatever your creative mind desires to print layers of ink into tactile textures up to 5mm thick on over 300 materials, including wood, glass, metal, leather, acrylic ... the list goes on.

That means you can print on cell phones (or cases), tiles, coasters, pens, canvas, coffee cups, beer mugs, signs, dog tags and tons more. It even makes full-color stickers and prints on 3D-printed stuff.

But why?

At first, I wasn't fully understanding what the heck someone would use such a machine for ... but then again, that's probably why I don't have a cool Etsy shop making cool stuff and raking in the big bucks. Once I started researching UV printers, it all started to come together and I had dollars signs for eyes. There are a million (and one) things you can make with a UV printer. A billion (plus infinity) with a 3D-textured UV printer, especially with the rotary feature.

Nick of Six Eight Woodworks shows off a bunch of stuff he made with the EufyMake E1 Six Eight Woodworks

Now I want one to complement my 3DBenchy machine at home.

Historically, to do 3D-textured print on stuff, you'd have to go to a specialized shop where they have US$15,000+ machines to get that perfect design with perfect feel on the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler that your significant other explicitly stated they "needed" in their life ... and after saving up for two months, it's finally back in stock and you purchased it for their birthday and you've already spent a small fortune on it, so you can't just give it to them without that extra special touch ... so here we are ...

Now you can just do it at home with the EufyMake E1, saving yourself the embarrassment of the silly inside (and probably obscene) joke that only you and your partner share, now forever displayed on the expensive and highly sought-after tumbler. Remember when we used to take our rolls of film to be developed at the store? That kind of embarrassment.

All the cool features of the EufyMake E1 3D-texture UV printer KickStarter

Back on tangent: The EufyMake E1 isn't just about slapping some color onto a surface. It's also about adding texture, depth, and a whole lot of flair to just about anything you can imagine. The ColorMaestro system can deliver millions of vibrant and accurate colors to make your masterpiece come out just like you imagined.

Inside the printing bay are two laser levelers and an 8 MP camera with auto-positioning AI technology that makes accurate printing a snap. Chuck it in and it dials itself up. Paired to your phone, you can quickly assess it and make any positioning changes if you'd like – right through the app on your phone/computer – by looking through the printer's 8 MP camera lens.

The EufyMake E1 can even print on vinyl. There's really no limit to the creativity Six Eight Woodworks

The EufyMake is a 3-in-1 design to tackle an array of print jobs:



It can do rotary printing (mugs, cups, or nearly any cylindrical object that fits inside) with an auto-leveling rotary – so even tapered cylinders take no thought whatsoever to print perfectly.



With its 12.99 in × 16.54 in (320 mm x 420 mm) flat print bed, you can print on a variety of mediums. Glass, metal, canvas, wood, leather, plastic and so on.



It also does UV DTF (direct-to-film) printing. That means you can print out full-color (and textured) stickers. All those cool stickers you never wanted to pay five bucks for? Make them yourself now with the EufyMake E1 and DTF laminating machine.

Christmas ornaments and more are a total cinch on the EufyMake E1, as shown by Six Eight Woodworks Six Eight Woodworks

The best way to kill a UV printer is by not cleaning it after use. One really cool feature of the printer is the JetClean self-cleaning system that pretty much cleans itself for you, every time.

The Eufy comes with six ink cartridges: CMYK plus W(hite) and G(reen), and also inlcudes a cleaning cartridge.

From the hours of videos I've watched on the EufyMake, it uses surprisingly little ink, even though it's layering the ink for texture. One or two cents worth of ink to make a really cool sticker that you'd find at a shop on sale for $6.99. Or a dollar's worth of ink on a custom metal sign that you'd buy at a store for $40 or more.

So if you're the crafty DIY type that either wants to sell homemade cool stuff, or if you just want to make neat stuff for you and your family, check it out. Six Eight Woodworks basically made all the things, from ornaments to puzzles to challenge coins with it in a video to show you what it's capable of. And it really is remarkable.

eufyMake E1 UV Printer: 3D Effects, Auto Tilt Rotary, DTF Stickers, Sales & Project Ideas

Source: EufyMake E1 Kickstarter

