$469 4K ultra-thin double display raises the bar for plug-and-play screens

If you're lucky enough to work away from the home and office, you'll be aware of the extra challenges it entails – like finding reliable Wi-Fi and adequate screen space. This impressive high-definition display unit solves one of these problems, offering high-resolution displays with plug-and-play functionality at – right now – an excellent price.

Second (or more) laptop screen additions are nothing new – we've covered a few of them – and the two I've personally tested have had unreliable attachments that have required propping up the extra display with books, required extra hardware to plug into a laptop with only USB-C ports, and less than ideal resolution for working on anything but Word or Excel documents.

So, from what we see of this new Aceele display, we like. The Chinese company has a solid history in consumer tech focused on making daily life more streamlined – from hubs and docks to smart wearables. Now, it's launched a campaign to fund what it calls a 4K high-definition quad-screen display unit, aimed at anyone who wants to work – or play – away from a desktop computer.

The quad-screen description is a little misleading – it is instead a two-screen display to supplement your laptop display, with capabilities to "plug and play" a fourth monitor that isn't part of the setup. However, that in itself is a handy option to have, with many extra screens limiting the setup to just the two.

In general, attaching these gadgets is also often one of the bigger issues – for example, heavy-duty magnets have to stay attached to your laptop's lid when the extra display isn't in use, and others that "grip" the top and side of your computer can encroach on your already limited screen size. What we like about this one is that the two screens fold out on moveable hinges and your laptop sits in a tray-like adjustable space. So there's no fiddling around with attachments or risking damage to your laptop.

It also only requires one cable – USB-C – to connect the two additional displays, which are both identical 4K, 14-inch screens. The docking tray can be adapted to fit any laptop between 13 and 16.5 inches. And, as the "quad" aspect suggests, it easily plugs into a fourth screen if you somehow need even more digital real estate.

While we haven't got our hands on one yet to test out, the pitch is promising: It is just 13.8-mm (0.54-in) thick – slimmer than the latest MacBook Pro model – and weighs 1.4 kg (around 3.1 lb). While this might compromise some of that budget-airline carry-on baggage allowance, it's in line with what you'd expect if you were carrying two extra, separate screens around.

Another issue with most extra displays is that they don't seem to do much else besides work as a screen. This setup has four "smart" buttons, which let you control things like audio and take screenshots separate to your central laptop.

Most screen extenders offer angle adjustment or even 180-degree rotation to mirror the extra display for meetings or presentations. Here, both screens can pivot 270 degrees on corner hinges that look sturdy and easy to operate. This is handy versatility that allows the user to adjust screen angles independent of the laptop in the middle.

The setup is claimed to be compatible with Windows and macOS, and doesn't require any additional software or troubleshooting to function.

Aceele is currently running a Kickstarter campaign, which has – at time of writing – 260 backers and almost US$100,000 in money raised. With 39 days to go, you can grab this unit for $469 (41% off expected retail price). If you don't really need two screens and 4K displays, there are several other options, including one extra screen with still-impressive 1080p resolution for $289 (37% off). In between these two, there's a range of resolution and screen options.

If all goes as promised, they'll be shipped out anywhere in the world from May, and also come with a year's warranty and lifetime tech support.

