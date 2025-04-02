Innovative "eternal notebook" hits sweet spot between digital and paper

A clever startup that turns "unconventional ideas into practical and unique products" has created a lightweight and convenient notebook that lets you write, erase and write again, bridging the gap between traditional paper pads and digital note-taking apps.

The HEYfold "eternal notebook" by HEYii instantly got our attention, and on closer inspection it may be even cooler than at first look. Personally, I love and prefer an actual notebook – to jot down to-do lists, important information like booking references, and plans while traveling. Yet it always gets increasingly more difficult finding newer entries, and there's some information or brainstorms you'd rather not stay permanent. And, let's just say, my notebook graveyard could probably keep a fire going for some time, which is not particularly eco-friendly even if the paper is recycled.

Yes, in 2025 there is no shortage of digital apps, planners and workspaces to render conventional notebooks obsolete – but a quick visit to any stationary store will prove that there's strong support for the physical versions. While the digital medium is usually more private and flexible, it does require a charged phone, tablet, watch or computer, and has other drawbacks (like trying to access booking references kept on a phone app while also on the phone).

You won't need a stable surface to rest the HEYfold on HEYFold

The HEYfold notebook is out to land in the happy middle ground between both types of notation styles. The slimline (4-mm) gadget resembles a blank notepad, but its Permaflex silicone core and Inksync coating makes each of its four surfaces a sturdy page on which to write down whatever you want. Then, simply clean it off with the included cloth and start again, and it supports wet and dry erasing. Unlike a whiteboard, there's no smudging or faint residue of past use. The company has also offered a range of different compatible pens to suite needs and styles.

While you'd never notice when writing on it, the HEYfold also has magnets beneath its surface, so you can leave it on the fridge or carry it around on many laptops. These magnets also help secure a pen and other accessories. You can even use the folded device as a bookmark or placeholder by snapping either side around a page. It's available in "Essential" (5.8 x 8.3 in/14.7 x 21 cm) or "Pocket" (5.8 x 4.1 in/14.7 x 10.4 cm) sizes, with the smaller pad built for sliding into pockets without the bulk of a traditional mini notebook.

The smaller edition is pocket-friendly HEYFold

If you need to keep a record of your notes, the makers have provided an app that instantly converts digital captures to high-quality PNG or PDF files, which can sync to file storage or online services like Google Drive.

Sure, the gadget only has four writable surfaces, so it might not be the best place to pen your memoir, but it's ideal for students, work meetings, travel, sketching, brainstorming and lists. And it offers that notebook "experience" with the flexibility of updating content as you would digitally.

An added bonus is that when it's open, it offers a completely flat surface and one that doesn't need support, which is handy for jotting things down on-the-go or in transit. The pocket version weighs just 2.65 oz (75 g), with the larger model coming in at 4.68 oz (138 g).

Swap paper for the eco-friendly notebooks HEYFold

There are a range of packages on the HEYfold Kickstarter campaign page, starting with the basic pocket set for US$45 (26% off retail price), which also includes a 0.6-mm pen, spray and cleaning cloth. The larger essential pad is $53 (33% off retail price), with the same accessories as the pocket book. (Note that at time of writing, these two are in demand with only about a dozen left of each at this price). Combo packs featuring both sizes start at $79 (36% off retail price).

Though there's always an element of risk with crowdfunding campaigns, this is HEYii's sixth crowdfunding project, and the campaign has raised close to $60,000 from more than 100 backers. Assuming all goes to plan, worldwide shipping is estimated to start from July.

Source: Kickstarter

