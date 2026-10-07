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Consumer Tech

These headphones look ordinary – until you twist them into a speaker

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
October 07, 2026
These headphones look ordinary – until you twist them into a speaker
TDM's Neo is a hybrid headphone speaker that lets you enjoy your audio privately or with other people – all in one
TDM's Neo is a hybrid headphone speaker that lets you enjoy your audio privately or with other people – all in one
View 6 Images
TDM's Neo is a hybrid headphone speaker that lets you enjoy your audio privately or with other people – all in one
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TDM's Neo is a hybrid headphone speaker that lets you enjoy your audio privately or with other people – all in one
The Neo headphones don't offer active noise cancelation, but TDM promises more than 200 hours of use on a single charge
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The Neo headphones don't offer active noise cancelation, but TDM promises more than 200 hours of use on a single charge
The Neo looks pretty nice in white
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The Neo looks pretty nice in white
The Neo transforms from headphones to speaker with just a twis
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The Neo transforms from headphones to speaker with just a twist
The speaker uses two 40 mm drivers to pump out clear, powerful sound
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The speaker uses two 40-mm drivers to pump out clear, powerful sound
You can set the twist motion to different functions
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You can set the twist motion to different functions
View gallery - 6 images

These newly launched headphones feature a novel hybrid design that I can't say I've seen before. You can use them on your noggin as normal for private listening, or twist the headband so the cups combine to form a speaker for others to hear.

The Neo headphones, from audio startup Tomorrow Doesn't Matter (TDM), should appeal to folks who enjoy sharing what they're listening to. The key is in the flexible headband, which twists and automatically switches the Neo from headphone to speaker mode – and back.

That could be cool for younger listeners who socialize often, or for travelers who like to pack light and carry one less gadget on the road.

The Neo transforms from headphones to speaker with just a twis
The Neo transforms from headphones to speaker with just a twist

There are four 40-mm drivers in total, which TDM says are tuned for clear, powerful sound. You can use a companion mobile app to tweak the Neo's equalizer, and set up separate profiles for headphone and speaker modes. Plus, it'll help you track your Neo by pointing out its last known location.

The twisting motion only takes a second, and can be set to different functions. You can either have that switch between output modes, pause your music, power down and wake the device in whichever mode it's in, or lock it in speaker mode.

You can set the twist motion to different functions
You can set the twist motion to different functions

TDM says you can expect a whopping 200 hours of battery life from the Neo in headphone mode, or about 16 hours in speaker mode. Charging it via USB-C nets you eight hours of playback time in just five minutes.

At 12 oz (340 g), the Neo is a good bit heavier than most other headphones (including the 9-oz/254-g Sony XM6). Beyond the luxury of lighter gear, you're also giving up active noise cancelation, which is practically a given on consumer-focused over-ears that cost more than a hundred dollars.

For some folks, though, that might not be a bother – especially if they get enough use out of the speaker.

The Neo headphones don't offer active noise cancelation, but TDM promises more than 200 hours of use on a single charge
The Neo headphones don't offer active noise cancelation, but TDM promises more than 200 hours of use on a single charge

TDM hopes you'll like the concept enough to shell out US$249 for the Neo. I'd be curious to hear it in action and test the audacious battery life claim before I fork over that kinda cash.

You could alternatively snag a pair of well-reviewed Bose QuietComfort headphones, a highly recommended compact speaker from Ultimate Ears, and still have money left over.

If your interest is piqued, you can find the Neo on TDM's site, as well as on Amazon.

Source: TDM via Business Wire

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 6 images

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Consumer TechAudioHeadphonesSpeakerBluetooth SpeakersPortable Audio
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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