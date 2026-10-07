These headphones look ordinary – until you twist them into a speaker

These newly launched headphones feature a novel hybrid design that I can't say I've seen before. You can use them on your noggin as normal for private listening, or twist the headband so the cups combine to form a speaker for others to hear.

The Neo headphones, from audio startup Tomorrow Doesn't Matter (TDM), should appeal to folks who enjoy sharing what they're listening to. The key is in the flexible headband, which twists and automatically switches the Neo from headphone to speaker mode – and back.

That could be cool for younger listeners who socialize often, or for travelers who like to pack light and carry one less gadget on the road.

The Neo transforms from headphones to speaker with just a twist Tomorrow Doesn't Matter / VYBE Audio LLC

There are four 40-mm drivers in total, which TDM says are tuned for clear, powerful sound. You can use a companion mobile app to tweak the Neo's equalizer, and set up separate profiles for headphone and speaker modes. Plus, it'll help you track your Neo by pointing out its last known location.

The twisting motion only takes a second, and can be set to different functions. You can either have that switch between output modes, pause your music, power down and wake the device in whichever mode it's in, or lock it in speaker mode.

You can set the twist motion to different functions Tomorrow Doesn't Matter / VYBE Audio LLC

TDM says you can expect a whopping 200 hours of battery life from the Neo in headphone mode, or about 16 hours in speaker mode. Charging it via USB-C nets you eight hours of playback time in just five minutes.

At 12 oz (340 g), the Neo is a good bit heavier than most other headphones (including the 9-oz/254-g Sony XM6). Beyond the luxury of lighter gear, you're also giving up active noise cancelation, which is practically a given on consumer-focused over-ears that cost more than a hundred dollars.

For some folks, though, that might not be a bother – especially if they get enough use out of the speaker.

The Neo headphones don't offer active noise cancelation, but TDM promises more than 200 hours of use on a single charge Tomorrow Doesn't Matter / VYBE Audio LLC

TDM hopes you'll like the concept enough to shell out US$249 for the Neo. I'd be curious to hear it in action and test the audacious battery life claim before I fork over that kinda cash.

You could alternatively snag a pair of well-reviewed Bose QuietComfort headphones, a highly recommended compact speaker from Ultimate Ears, and still have money left over.

If your interest is piqued, you can find the Neo on TDM's site, as well as on Amazon.

Source: TDM via Business Wire

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