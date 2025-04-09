Smart litter box is perfect for busy cat lovers with larger breeds

I've loved being a cat parent to our little Neko over the last couple of years, but I don't envy folks with several cats who have to repeatedly clean out their litter boxes.

As it turns out, I needn't worry: automatic kitty litter boxes have been a thing for at least a decade now, reducing the number of times you've got to clean up after your cat. Dutch outfit Petlux has a new model that's suitable for households with bigger breeds or multiple cats, with a couple of standout features that make it worth a look.

The Petlux V3 has been designed to be the largest automatic litterbox on the market, with its roomy 100-liter drum that measures 19 in (48 cm) in diameter. The company says this should comfortably fit the likes of Maine Coons, Ragdolls, and Norwegian Forest cats, with enough space for them to dig and cover their waste.

PETLUX V3 XXL Self-Cleaning Litter Box for Maine Coon, Norwegian Forest, Ragdoll & Persian Cats

Its bin can hold up to 24 lb (11 kg) of waste material, which means multiple cats can use it before it needs to be emptied out. Petlux estimates you'll need to do so once every 7-10 days, depending on the number and size of your cats.

This model is completely waterproof and has a seamless build, so it doesn't need a mat beneath to catch any leaking fluids. You can use most kinds of clumping litter – including bentonite, corn pellets, or activated carbon – but you'll want to avoid using gel or wood pellets in there.

The V3 has a seamless design, so you won't need a mat beneath it to catch leaks Petlux

As with some other higher-end littler boxes, the V3 has a companion mobile app through which you can set cleaning cycles, see when your cat last used the facilities, and even track their weight.

There's also an odor control filter that works for up to 2 months before it needs replacing. As for the used litter, you can choose to have the waste collect in a stainless steel tray, or biodegradable cardboard ones – no plastic bags necessary.

You can empty out the litter box's waste with a stainless steel tray or cardboard ones available from the company, and skip plastic bags Petlux

The V3 will get a suggested retail price of US$699 (€650), but it will first be offered through Kickstarter starting from $399, in your choice of matte black or white. At that figure, it's far more expensive than this highly rated $300 BCHARYA model with a 70-liter drum, but cheaper than this $480 open-top Neakasa M1 that's also well reviewed.

While backing a crowdfunding campaign always carries an element of risk, Petlux has already been in this business for a while and sells other models via its site.

Source: Kickstarter