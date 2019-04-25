McLernon and business partner Wade Ellis have put their own signature on the already eye-catching teardrop to make it pop that much more. They go beyond just slapping on bright paint, massaging the teardrop design with a long, gently sloped body complemented by curvy, reverse D-shaped doors, instead of more common rectangular entryways. The shiny trim around the tinted glass porthole windows matches the arched fenders and contrast bare-aluminum roof perfectly, finishing a vibrant trailer that looks like it was recycled from materials salvaged from a demoed 1950s diner.