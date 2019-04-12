The GT model also carries over the fully adjustable multi-link air suspension with two remote canister monotube shocks per wheel offering 12 in (30 cm) of adjustable wheel travel. Campers can use that system to level the caravan out at camp or lower it for easier ingress and egress, all with a swipe-n-poke of a smartphone or tablet. They can also adjust the height on the fly during towing to adapt to terrain changes, counteracting a steep side slope, ducking below low-hanging tree branches, or jumping up to maximize ground clearance up over 25 in (65 cm).