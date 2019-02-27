The latest ready-for-anything off-road expedition vehicle to ramble its way into our conscious, the Ziegler Adventure Moghome also happens to be the most concisely and accurately named. It's a home on a Unimog, giving it the brute power and deft motility to tackle terrain of all kinds on the adventure of any hardy couple's choosing. Along the way, it can stop at campsites or simple roadside pull-offs, sleeping that couple comfortably on the drop-down bed and keeping them fed, clean and comfortable, no matter what's happening outside the windows.

