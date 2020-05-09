© 2020 New Atlas

Ultimate gear head camper van clears space with foldaway bathroom

By C.C. Weiss
May 08, 2020
Ultimate gear head camper van ...
The garage served as the basis of the CoPilot FOMO design, hauling sports equipment and accessories and doubling as a workstation
The garage served as the basis of the CoPilot FOMO design, hauling sports equipment and accessories and doubling as a workstation
View 31 Images
The fold-down yellow table offers a place to put your drink or do some outdoor cooking, while the flip-up gray top inside the doorway serves as a footrest
1/31
The fold-down yellow table offers a place to put your drink or do some outdoor cooking, while the flip-up gray top inside the doorway serves as a footrest
The cassette toilet slides away under the bed when not in use
2/31
The cassette toilet slides away under the bed when not in use
Dometic dual-burner stove/sink combo
3/31
Dometic dual-burner stove/sink combo
The long storage drawer holds things like helmets, gloves, camping gear and more
4/31
The long storage drawer holds things like helmets, gloves, camping gear and more
The FOMO van's gear slide makes for easy loading and unloading
5/31
The FOMO van's gear slide makes for easy loading and unloading
Fold-down workbench
6/31
Fold-down workbench
The bike clamp on the other door doubles as a shower head holder
7/31
The bike clamp on the other door doubles as a shower head holder
Lights integrated into the rear door panels let bikers tune and tinker after nightfall
8/31
Lights integrated into the rear door panels let bikers tune and tinker after nightfall
The passthrough bed is one of the CoPilot FOMO van's hidden tricks
9/31
The passthrough bed is one of the CoPilot FOMO van's hidden tricks
The single bed offers plenty of length for a full adult
10/31
The single bed offers plenty of length for a full adult
The Lagun table rotates around to serve as a sofa dining table, passenger seat workstation and kitchen prep space
11/31
The Lagun table rotates around to serve as a sofa dining table, passenger seat workstation and kitchen prep space
CoPilot cabinets and storage cubbies with retention straps
12/31
CoPilot cabinets and storage cubbies with retention straps
This swivel seat includes an available Espar heater integrated into its base
13/31
This swivel seat includes an available Espar heater integrated into its base
This thin doorway drawer holds flip-flops or other small things
14/31
This thin doorway drawer holds flip-flops or other small things
CoPilot extends its drawers right down to the floor to maximize space, relying on the mountain-themed overlay to provide protection
15/31
CoPilot extends its drawers right down to the floor to maximize space, relying on the mountain-themed overlay to provide protection
When it's time to pack up, the mattress cushions fold away
16/31
When it's time to pack up, the mattress cushions fold away
Looking forward from the back of the CoPilot FOMO
17/31
Looking forward from the back of the CoPilot FOMO
A couple of twist locks hold the tool roll on the door for easy tool access
18/31
A couple of twist locks hold the tool roll on the door for easy tool access
Lift away the access panel and reveal the shower floor
19/31
Lift away the access panel and reveal the shower floor
The main bed area includes a reading light and fan
20/31
The main bed area includes a reading light and fan
The touch-based reading light is easy to adjust
21/31
The touch-based reading light is easy to adjust
Slim storage chests keep essentials close at hand next to the bed
22/31
Slim storage chests keep essentials close at hand next to the bed
The custom cargo box is available as an option
23/31
The custom cargo box is available as an option
The rungs of the ladder and framework of the cargo box are built from a tracked beam that allows for easy accessory mounting
24/31
The rungs of the ladder and framework of the cargo box are built from a tracked beam that allows for easy accessory mounting
The original FOMO was built on a Mercedes Sprinter, and CoPilot also offers the package for the Ram Promaster and Ford Transit
25/31
The original FOMO was built on a Mercedes Sprinter, and CoPilot also offers the package for the Ram Promaster and Ford Transit
Loading up the bikes
26/31
Loading up the bikes
A custom touch of the original FOMO, this dog bed/storage chest lets Duke ride right between his owners
27/31
A custom touch of the original FOMO, this dog bed/storage chest lets Duke ride right between his owners
Dometic fridge/freezer in lower kitchen drawer
28/31
Dometic fridge/freezer in lower kitchen drawer
CoPilot FOMO van shower room curtain set up
29/31
CoPilot FOMO van shower room curtain set up
The custom side flares add a rugged look and interior bed space
30/31
The custom side flares add a rugged look and interior bed space
The garage served as the basis of the CoPilot FOMO design, hauling sports equipment and accessories and doubling as a workstation
31/31
The garage served as the basis of the CoPilot FOMO design, hauling sports equipment and accessories and doubling as a workstation
View gallery - 31 images

One of the world's ultimate camper vans for mountain bikers and dog lovers, the FOMO camper van from Colorado's CoPilot Vans packs a smart, efficient floor plan that saves plenty of space for gear and tools. It manages to sleep a family of three, carry bikes, skis or whatever gear you need, keep the dog's tail wagging, provide a gear workshop and offer full bathroom capabilities. A few swinging, sliding, folding and swiveling parts, including a shower trapdoor and hidden tunnel bed, make it all possible.

Adventure junkies at heart, CoPilot founders Auston and Jen Wilson first designed the Mercedes Sprinter multi-sport adventure van as their own personalized rig. It was meant for chasing adventure in high, vast reaches with bikes, skis, inflatable paddleboards and climbing gear along for the ride. Unlike your typical van life couple, they needed more than a two-sleeper, a three-sleeper big enough to accommodate the official "copilot," an equally adventurous golden retriever named Duke.

Fold-down workbench
Fold-down workbench

With gear and adventure dancing around in their heads, the Wilsons started from the rear garage and worked forward. They secured down a gear tray for two mountain bikes and kept building until they had a functional mini-workshop. A fold-down worktop on the driver-side rear door provides space to wrench on small components, and a set of small twist-locks higher up hangs the tool roll to keep tools close at hand. The passenger-side door holds a bike clamp that doubles as an outdoor shower mount.

The long drawer next to the gear tray packs in more storage space, and the passenger-side trunk houses a water tank and air compressor system. Hookups on the trunk face provide quick connection for the shower and an air hose sized to reach all four van tires and also useful for pumping up mountain bike and dirt bike tires.

The bike clamp on the other door doubles as a shower head holder
The bike clamp on the other door doubles as a shower head holder

After looking over that impressive garage area, we thought for sure the van would be downhill from there, little more than a standardized living area. We were wrong — the cabin is every bit as detailed and well-equipped as the garage.

The unique interior layout centers around an L-shaped sofa bench that extends well forward of the rear edge of the van door frame. The outside sofa frame has a drop-down outdoor table top and a mounting track with an O-ring for tying off the dog leash. On the sofa frame front-end, a flip-up footstool lets the occupant of the swivel passenger seat kick back with feet high.

The fold-down yellow table offers a place to put your drink or do some outdoor cooking, while the flip-up gray top inside the doorway serves as a footrest
The fold-down yellow table offers a place to put your drink or do some outdoor cooking, while the flip-up gray top inside the doorway serves as a footrest

The kitchen on the driver-side wall includes a flush-lid Dometic dual-burner stove and sink combo, filtered drinking water system, slide-out Dometic fridge box, and storage drawers and cabinets. it doesn't offer much counter space when the stove and sink lids are flipped open, but the adjustable Lagun table swivels over to provide prep space while easily swinging back in front of the L sofa or front passenger seat.

In back, the transverse double bed is fixed high to accommodate the bikes below and to make room for one of the real tricks of the conversion. A small door below the end of the bed slides open to create a third sleeping berth, cushions atop the water/compressor trunk combining with the longitudinal part of the sofa into a 30 x 80-in (76 x 203-cm) bed for an extra person (or dog).

The single bed offers plenty of length for a full adult
The single bed offers plenty of length for a full adult

All that furniture leaves no room for a full-time bathroom, but that doesn't mean the Wilsons go without. The shower pan sits below a flush access panel in the central camper van floor. Pop the panel open, and the shower curtain sits folded neatly inside, pulling up and attaching to the ceiling and pan to create a shower room. The toilet slides out separately from below the bed.

Lift away the access panel and reveal the shower floor
Lift away the access panel and reveal the shower floor

Auston and Jen received so much positive feedback when they released a video walkthrough of their van, they decided to offer the floor plan as the CoPilot FOMO. Many of the particulars of their build are custom equipment, but the base conversion includes the fixed high bed, sofa, kitchen with stove, sink and fridge, indoor and outdoor showers, cassette toilet, vent fan, and 76-L fresh and gray water tanks. Also included is an electrical system with 100-Ah lithium battery, 200 watts of solar and 2,000-W inverter/charger. The FOMO package starts at US$35,000 and can be built into a Sprinter, Ford Transit or Ram Promaster, with the customer supplying the van.

The original FOMO was built on a Mercedes Sprinter, and CoPilot also offers the package for the Ram Promaster and Ford Transit
The original FOMO was built on a Mercedes Sprinter, and CoPilot also offers the package for the Ram Promaster and Ford Transit

The ladder and cargo box hanging off the rear are available optionally. Each uses tracked beams in its construction, allowing owners to quickly mount up accessories like bike fork or jerry can mounts. You can learn more about those and the other intricacies of the original FOMO build in the nine-minute walkthrough video.

VAN TOUR

Source: CoPilot Vans

View gallery - 31 images

Tags

CampervanMotorhomesMotorhomeVanMercedes-BenzMercedesCampingOutdoors
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Top Stories

Load More