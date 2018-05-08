Commuting to work by bicycle is a great way to save money otherwise spent on fuel costs and inner city congestion charges, and be kinder to the environment while you're at it. But you don't really want to arrive at the office all out of breath and sweating, so two-wheelers that offer some form of motor assist will get you where you want to be without tiring you out. But they can be expensive. Belgian startup Cowboy decided to tackle that with an affordable commuter e-bike that provides electric assist when it's needed, and allows the rider to pump away at the pedals when not.