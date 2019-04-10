"A year's worth of ideation, prototyping and collaboration went into reviving this lost 3-inch record format, which was inspired by a trip to Japan and the factory that made the original '8ban' format," said Crosley's Jason Menard. "Record Store Day and Crosley realized the opportunity we had to bring this format of turntable and record to the US for the first time ever and for the first time worldwide in nearly 15 years."

