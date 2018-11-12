Novel Cross Guitar gains headphone amp, pickup system and useful design tweaksView gallery - 5 images
Last year, the successfully-crowdfunded – and rather nifty – Cross Guitar was launched. Essentially an extended guitar neck, the instrument featured a fold-down plank and an arm rest for quiet playing comfort while traveling. Now its makers have installed an amp and pickup system and refined the design, and have returned to Kickstarter to fund the production of version 2.0.
The Cross Guitar 2.0 still looks like someone has stolen most of the guitar's body, and still rocks the rotating bar and arm rest from the first iteration of the instrument. This time though, the position of the bar can be moved from end of neck position to end of "body" to suit personal preference, and the bit that rests on a player's leg has been contoured for comfort.
The rotating arm also has an inner track hollowed out so that it can be adjusted using a thumb screw (no tools needed) up and down, while the lower end of the track can play host to an included smartphone mount so that players can pick and strum to video lessons or jam with favorite artists.
Fashioned from mahogany and maple, the Cross Guitar 2.0 now has a piezo pickup that feeds an onboard headphone amp that features volume and tone controls and which runs on a 9 V battery. There's an aux input for feeding in sounds from an external device, and 6.35 and 3.5 mm output jacks.
The Cross Guitar 2.0 Kickstarter campaign runs until December 11 and pledges start at US$230. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in January 2019. Pickers on the move can look forward to a 25.5-inch scale neck rocking 21 frets, and either nylon or steel strings. The pitch video below has more.
Source: Kickstarter
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more