As to the exterior, the nicely integrated but thoroughly unnecessary rear diffusers and front splitters are the first things to strike us. Otherwise, it's a tidy, mildly futuristic and attractive design with a logo on the front grille that looks like a tribal tattoo mated with a Spiderman logo. If you want to hear some more effusive praise for its looks, Cupra's own Director of Design Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos sounds like a mother trying to set her son up on a date: "the beauty of its proportions, the strength of its lines, the refinement of its surfaces and the sublime color concept ... I truly believe that Cupra Formantor inspires pure desire."

