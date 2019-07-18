Those would be fearsome figures even on a bike with a giant bump-stop for your butt, which the Hades does not have. Indeed, its mildly scoopy single seat unit has but a slight upward tilt at the rear to hold you onto this weapon of a thing as it accelerates. The brake lights are also built into the undersides of the buttock-rests, giving you the glowing red bum cheeks of a baboon if you're into that sort of thing.