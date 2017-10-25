The E-Fuso Vision One concept represents the top of the company’s plans for electrification of its vehicles(Credit: Daimler)

Daimler Trucks and its subsidiary, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus, has launched the E-Fuso Vision One electric heavy-duty truck. The companies also announced that the entire range of trucks and buses in the Mitsubishi line will be electrified in the next few years.

The E-Fuso Vision One concept has a range of 350 km (217.5 miles) and represents the top of the company's plans for electrification of its vehicles. The world premier of this heavy-duty truck was at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show with backing from Daimler's battery and charging technologies.

The E-Fuso Vision One follows on a concept introduced in 2016 as the Urban eTruck. It has a gross vehicle weight of about 23 tons and carries a payload of up to approximately 11 tons.

Batteries in the E-Fuso Vision One can be up to 300 kWh, giving that maximum 350 km range. The expected applications for the Vision One include intra-city, regional distribution in mature markets such as Japan, Europe and the US, says Daimler.

The E-Fuso receives its batteries from Deutsche Accumotive, a Daimler subsidiary, and Mercedes-Benz Energy provides a second lifecycle for those batteries. Daimler also owns a stake in Chargepoint – one of the world's largest providers of charging stations for electric vehicles – along with a piece of StoreDot, which is developing a new fast-charging battery technology for high-volume applications like big trucks.