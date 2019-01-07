For the big truck category – and if you've never watched Dakar before, you owe it to yourself to see these giant things crashing through the sand dunes – survival was the name of the game in 2018. Russia's Kamaz teams have endured and won the last two years, and the team has a new Kamaz-43509 truck for 2019, with manual and auto variants distributed between its four teams and three-time champion Eduard Nikolaev looking to expand his impressive resume. But Federico Villagra (who was challenging for the lead when his Iveco came to a complete stop on the second-last special stage last year) is back looking for revenge, and two-time champion Gerard De Rooy is back as well, so the Ivecos could well have their year in 2019.