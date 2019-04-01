In the first month of running the ABRACADABRA experiment, the team detected no sign of axions with a mass between 0.31 and 8.3 nanoelectronvolts. From that, the team draws two possible conclusions – either axions are more or less massive than that range, or their effect on electromagnetism is even smaller than previously thought. And the effect that this experiment tested for was already incredibly tiny – just one part in 10 billion.