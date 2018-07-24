Nothing highlights the Great Barrier Reef's recent troubles like the back-to-back coral bleaching events that struck it in 2016 and 2017. With the waters only getting warmer, environmental experts predict that the frequency and severity of these events will only get worse in future, and although a recent study found that the reef has "died" five times in the last 30,000 years, the environment seems to be changing too fast for the coral to bounce back on its own this time.