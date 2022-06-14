This pocket torch is hurricane-season approved

Hurricane season is upon us, bringing above-average Atlantic temperatures in 2022. Prepare for the unexpected with the P80 Rechargeable 1,300 Lumen Pocket Torch — a compact illuminating tool perfect for any emergency kit.

Although we never desire a natural disaster to happen, we never know when it will affect us. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the ongoing La Niña phenomenon is setting the stage for a busy hurricane season this year.

With heavy rainfall and strong winds, power outages are bound to happen, and the P80 Rechargeable Pocket Torch will help you stay prepared for inclement weather that may occur at the drop of a dime. Boasting a mighty OSRAM P9 LED and releasing up to 1,300 Lumens, P80 provides the visibility you need in various levels of darkness. Choose from low, mid, high, or strobe outputs and quickly switch settings from each mode through a dual side switch.

Nextorch Duty Flashlight P80 Violence Test

With Amazon ratings of 4.6 out of 5 stars, customers everywhere are impressed with the torch's durability. Constructed from aerospace aluminum 6061-T6 and containing high-hardness nano-ceramic beads, P80 is amazingly indestructible and can even break through the glass in an emergency. No matter the necessity, the P80 is there to assist.

Its compact construction, which measures 5.90" x 1.12," also allows the gadget to neatly fit into your emergency bag or car compartment for effortless retrieval whenever the device is needed. A nifty LED battery indicator will notify you when the time comes to recharge and can be quickly boosted directly through its included USB cable.

The P80 Rechargeable 1,300 Lumen Pocket Torch is typically priced at $59, but for a limited time, you can purchase the gadget today at $49 plus an additional $15 off with code TORCH15. Stay ahead of this year's weather predictions and be ready for any situation with this enduring waterproof accessory.

Prices subject to change.