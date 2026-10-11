$199 worth of Windows 11 Pro is yours for $14.99, forever

TL;DR: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is a lifetime license with BitLocker encryption, Hyper-V, Windows Sandbox, and Copilot AI built in, now $14.99 (MSRP $199).

Windows 11 Home does the basics well, but three of the most useful tools in the operating system are locked behind the Pro tier. And with the upgrade at only $15 right now, those three tools alone justify the upgrade.

Three features Home won’t give you

Say your laptop disappears from a coffee shop table or gets swiped out of a bag at the airport. Without BitLocker, whoever ends up with it can pull every file off the hard drive. With BitLocker turned on, the entire drive is encrypted, and those files are unreadable without your login credentials.

Hyper-V is a different kind of problem-solver. Instead of buying or borrowing a second machine to test how software behaves on another operating system, you can run a full virtual machine right on your PC. Web developers spin up a Linux environment in one window while working in Windows in another. IT admins rebuild a server config locally before touching the production box.

Windows Sandbox takes an even simpler approach. Open it, and you get a temporary, disposable copy of Windows on your desktop. Install something sketchy, poke around, close the window, and everything inside vanishes. Your main system never knows it happened.

All three come standard with this Pro license, alongside the rest of the Windows 11 experience, including Snap layouts, DirectX 12 Ultimate, Copilot AI in the taskbar, and biometric login with TPM 2.0. One purchase covers one PC for life, with no subscription attached.

Upgrade to the full Pro toolkit and stop paying for your operating system on someone else’s schedule.

Get a lifetime license for Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for $14.99 (MSRP $199).

StackSocial prices subject to change.