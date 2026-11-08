A lifetime Windows 11 Pro license now costs just $11.99

TL;DR: Get a Windows 11 Pro lifetime license with Copilot, BitLocker, and Hyper-V built in for $11.99 (reg. $199) with code DEAL20.

Windows 10 extended updates keep an older PC patched, but they add no new features. For the full current OS, you’ll want to get a Windows 11 Pro lifetime license. This one is on sale for $11.99 (reg. $199) with code DEAL20.

3 Reasons You Need Windows 11 Pro: BitLocker, Sandbox & Hyper-V

Copilot, Snap layouts, and the Pro extras

Windows 11 Pro puts Copilot right in the taskbar. From there, you can ask a quick question, summarize a web page, draft a few paragraphs, generate an image, or write code without opening a separate app.

Everyday work is a lot easier with Snap layouts. A spreadsheet, a browser, and an email draft can share one screen in a clean arrangement instead of piling on top of each other. Signing in is faster, too. Biometric login lets you unlock the PC with your face or fingerprint, and TPM 2.0 protects that sign-in at the hardware level. Gamers get DirectX 12 Ultimate, so newer titles can use the full power of the graphics card.

Pro also includes tools that Windows 11 Home leaves out. With BitLocker turned on, the whole drive is encrypted, and a lost laptop won’t give a stranger access to your files. Hyper-V runs full virtual machines on your PC, so you can test another operating system without a second computer. Windows Sandbox opens a temporary copy of Windows for trying unfamiliar software, and everything inside it disappears when you close the window. For work PCs, Azure AD support connects the machine to business networks for identity and access management.

Your purchase is good for one PC, with a one-time payment and no subscription. A redemption code arrives by email right after checkout, and you have 30 days to redeem it. Before you buy, run Microsoft’s PC Health Check app to confirm your computer meets the Windows 11 requirements. This license is for PCs that need a new Windows license, so a Windows 10 PC that can’t upgrade through Windows Update won’t be able to install it.

Pay for your operating system once and keep using it.

Through November 15, use code DEAL20 to get a Windows 11 Pro lifetime license for $11.99 (reg. $199).

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