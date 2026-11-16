TL;DR: Get GPT-5.5 Pro, Claude 4.6 Sonnet, Gemini 3.1 Pro, and dozens of AI tools in one app with a 1min.AI lifetime subscription for $64.97 (reg. $540), its lowest price ever.

Each major AI chatbot charges its own monthly fee, so using more than one gets expensive. A 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan puts them all in one app, and a lifetime subscription is $64.97 (reg. $540).

Every major AI model in one app

One App. ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Llama & More for a One Time Price — 1min.AI

1min.AI includes GPT-5.5 Pro, Claude 4.6 Sonnet, Gemini 3.1 Pro, and other models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta, and Mistral. You can switch between them for different tasks, like drafting an email with one model and checking a spreadsheet formula with another. When you find a prompt that works, you can save it to use again.

Beyond chat, 1min.AI has tools for images, documents, audio, and video. You can create images, upscale old photos, and remove backgrounds, or upload a long PDF and ask questions about it instead of reading every page. Audio and video tools let you turn text into speech, clone a voice, add captions, and make videos from text.

Your plan includes 4 million credits each month, enough to write about 1.1 million words, create 1,186 images, or make 37 videos. You can spend those credits on any tool, and logging in every day earns you 15,000 more free credits per day, up to 450,000 per month, and those free credits never expire.

You can also share the plan with up to 20 people, so your family or a small team can use it from their own accounts. AI tools still make mistakes, so check anything 1min.AI writes before you use it. 1min.AI gets weekly updates and works in any web browser, and you’ll need to redeem your code within 30 days of purchase.

Get every major AI model in one app without paying a monthly fee for each one.

Through Dec. 6, you can get a 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan lifetime subscription at its lowest price ever, $64.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.