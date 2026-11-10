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Deals

Own Office 2021 outright for a one-time $27.99

November 10, 2026

TL;DR: Pay once for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Access, and more with a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 lifetime license, now $27.99 (reg. $219.99) with code DEAL20.

Microsoft 365 bills you every month for apps like Word and Excel. To own those same apps with one payment instead, try a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 lifetime license for $27.99 (reg. $219.99) with code DEAL20.

One payment for the full Professional suite

This license puts Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Access on one Windows PC. Including Access makes the Professional edition a good match for people who work with data as much as documents. Inventory, client lists, and project records get a proper database, right alongside the spreadsheets and reports that draw from them.

Office Professional 2021 is a one-time purchase, not Microsoft 365. You pay $27.99 at checkout, and then there’s no monthly or annual fee to deal with. This version does leave out extras like OneDrive cloud storage or Copilot, but it’s worth it for the amount you’re saving.

Every app installs locally on your PC. Documents, spreadsheets, email, and presentations all work without an internet connection, so a long flight or a weak Wi-Fi signal won’t keep you from finishing a report.

Activation is tied to your device rather than a Microsoft account. You don’t need to create or sign in to an account to activate the license, and Office stays on the PC where you installed it.

After purchase, your code and installation instructions arrive by email. You have seven days to redeem the code, and an unredeemed license can be returned for store credit within that same window. A Microsoft-verified partner sells the license, and every language is supported.

Stop renting the Office apps you open every day.

Through November 15, use code DEAL20 to get a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 lifetime license for $27.99 (reg. $219.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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