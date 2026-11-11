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Deals

Draft like an architect with AutoCAD LT for $159.20

November 11, 2026

TL;DR: Draw precise 2D floor plans and schematics with a 1-year AutoCAD LT subscription, now $159.20 (reg. $540) with code DEAL20.

Architects and engineers draft floor plans and schematics in AutoCAD, but the full software is expensive to license. If you only need 2D drafting, try a 1-year AutoCAD LT subscription for $159.20 (reg. $540) with code DEAL20.

Professional 2D drafting without the 3D overhead

AutoCAD LT is Autodesk’s 2D version of AutoCAD. You won’t get 3D modeling, but you do get the drafting, annotation, and documentation tools for floor plans, construction drawings, manufacturing layouts, electrical diagrams, and engineering schematics. Files are saved in the native DWG format, so a drawing opens cleanly for contractors, clients, and colleagues who already use AutoCAD.

Much of the time saved comes from automation. Smart Blocks spot objects that repeat across a drawing and turn them into reusable blocks, so you aren’t redrawing the same symbol over and over. AutoLISP support lets you script repetitive tasks and customize your workflow. When a revision comes back, DWG Compare compares two versions and marks every addition, deletion, and change.

Reviews run smoother as well. With Trace, a reviewer can add markup and feedback on top of a drawing without touching the original DWG file. Activity Insights records drawing history, file changes, and collaboration events, so you can track how a project evolves over time. If you get stuck on a command, AI-generated support answers questions and helps troubleshoot while you work.

Drawings also travel with you. AutoCAD LT connects to Autodesk Docs and popular cloud storage services for sharing and review, and you can work from Windows, macOS, a web browser, or a mobile device. That flexibility makes the software a practical choice for freelancers, small firms, and students who need professional 2D output.

This subscription gives you one year of access on one device, and both new and existing Autodesk users can buy it. Redeem your code within 30 days of purchase. On Windows, you’ll need 64-bit Windows 10 or 11 and 8GB of RAM. On a Mac, you’ll need macOS Ventura or later.

Turn your next set of plans into clean, professional drawings.

Through November 15, use code DEAL20 to get a 1-year AutoCAD LT subscription for $159.20 (reg. $540).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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