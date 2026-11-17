TL;DR: Turn your phone into a telescope with the Hestia Ultimate Pack, on sale for $259.99 (reg. $299).

Point a phone camera at the Moon, and you usually get a fuzzy white dot. If you want to see real detail, try Hestia, a smartphone telescope that magnifies your camera’s view 25 times. It’s on sale for $259.99 (reg. $299).

Craters, sunspots, and zero batteries

Hestia works well as a first telescope for beginners or anyone curious about the sky. After you set it on the included tripod, the Gravity app helps you line up your phone’s main camera with the eyepiece. You pick what you want to see, and the app guides you to it, so you don’t have to know where to point.

Through Hestia, your phone can show craters on the Moon and spots on the Sun in sharp detail. A six-lens optical design makes images up to five times sharper and more detailed than the camera alone. At night, you can follow the Moon through its phases, and during the day, the included solar filter lets you watch activity on the Sun. Once you’ve explored the Moon, the app’s catalog points you to the brightest deep sky objects. You can also use Scenery mode to take close-up photos of your surroundings.

Because Hestia relies entirely on optics, you never have to charge it, and a dead battery won’t cut a night of stargazing short. Rain and snow won’t damage it, and it holds up in both hot and freezing temperatures. Its rugged materials also stand up to bumps on the way to a viewing spot. At 1.87 pounds, Hestia is light enough to carry in a bag with the tripod.

This Ultimate Pack includes a premium tripod that keeps the view steady on uneven ground. A solar filter and solar pointer make it easier to aim at the Sun, and a visor cuts glare during daytime viewing. You also get a hardshell case to protect Hestia when you travel, and shipping is free.

Hestia works with iPhones running iOS 16 or later and Android phones running Android 11 or later.

See the Moon and Sun up close with the phone you already have.

Get the Hestia Ultimate Pack on sale for $259.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.