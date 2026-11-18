TL;DR: Upgrading a PC usually means paying for Windows and Office separately. This bundle pairs Windows 11 Pro with Office Pro 2021 for $28.97 (reg. $418.99).

Both licenses are one-time purchases with no subscription. Windows 11 Pro handles the operating system side, and Office Professional 2021 adds desktop apps for documents, spreadsheets, email, and presentations.

Get this Microsoft Office Professional 2021 and Windows 11 Pro bundle for $28.97 (reg. $418.99) with this price drop.

What each license brings

Windows 11 Pro adds BitLocker encryption, Hyper-V, Windows Sandbox for testing software in isolation, and Azure AD support. Snap layouts help with multitasking, Copilot sits in the taskbar to summarize pages and draft content, and DirectX 12 Ultimate supports graphics-heavy work.

Windows 11 Pro is aimed at professionals who need business-oriented tools, and BitLocker in particular adds a layer of protection if a laptop goes missing. Both licenses are delivered digitally, so there’s nothing to ship and nothing to wait on.

Office Professional 2021 installs Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Access locally, plus the free version of Teams. The apps run offline, and the license ties to the device rather than a Microsoft account.

There are trade-offs to know about. Office 2021 reached Microsoft’s end of support on October 13, 2026, so it won’t get further updates, and there’s no OneDrive storage or Copilot inside Office. Windows 11 Pro needs TPM 2.0, UEFI firmware, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, so confirm compatibility before buying.

Each license covers one PC, and codes arrive by email right after purchase. Redeem the Office code within 7 days and the Windows code within 30. The bundle has a 4.9/5 rating from 132 verified reviews.

Handle both upgrades in one checkout and get this Office Professional 2021 and Windows 11 Pro bundle for $28.97 (reg. $418.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.