Office 2024 Pro Plus is $47.99, and there’s no monthly bill

TL;DR: Office 2024 Professional Plus is a one-time purchase for one Windows PC, and a lifetime license is $47.99 (reg. $249.99) with code DEAL20.

A Microsoft 365 plan keeps Office working only as long as payments continue. Office 2024 Professional Plus is available as a one-time purchase, and a lifetime license is $47.99 (reg. $249.99) with code DEAL20.

A license that belongs to your PC

Microsoft 365 changes on Microsoft’s schedule, with new features and cloud services added along the way. Office 2024 Professional Plus works the other way. You get a fixed set of apps with no cloud-dependent functions, plus regular security updates for the supported lifecycle. Your apps keep the same features and layout you started with, so nothing moves around between projects.

This edition also uses a non-binding license key. Instead of attaching to a Microsoft account, the license links to the PC you install it on. Tying the license to one device is what keeps the price this low, and you still pay only once with no monthly or annual fees.

Included apps are Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Access. Professional Plus includes advanced data analysis and database management tools, useful for anyone who organizes, analyzes, or manages business data.

Built-in security and compliance protections support work that falls under regulatory requirements. On the comfort side, a dark mode option makes long evening sessions in a document easier on your eyes.

Performance holds up on modest hardware. Office 2024 has minimal system requirements and runs on a wide range of Windows machines, so you don’t need a new computer to use it.

This license works on Windows 10 and Windows 11 only, and it won’t install on a Mac. Each purchase is good for one PC, and the license can’t be transferred to another computer later. Your redemption code arrives by email right after purchase, and you have seven days to redeem it.

Keep Office on your PC without another monthly bill.

Through November 15, use code DEAL20 to get a Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus lifetime license for $47.99 (reg. $249.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.