This near-mint MacBook Air refurb makes a great gift for just $235

TL;DR: Get a refurbished 2018 MacBook Air with a Retina display and Touch ID for $234.97 (reg. $1,199).

A laptop makes a great gift, but new ones can cost well over $1,000. This refurbished MacBook Air is a great match for students or remote workers, and it’s on sale for $234.97 (reg. $1,199).

A great gift for Mac lovers

A student can carry this MacBook Air from a morning lecture to a late study session without hunting for an outlet. Battery life reaches up to 12 hours, and at 2.75 pounds, this laptop fits in a backpack next to a stack of textbooks. Writing papers, building slide decks, and researching online all run smoothly on its Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM.

For remote workers, this MacBook keeps up with a normal workday. A 720p FaceTime HD camera and three built-in microphones work for video meetings, and Touch ID signs you in with a fingerprint instead of a password. At a desk, one Thunderbolt 3 port can connect an external monitor while the other charges the laptop. Away from home, a full day of email and documents at a coffee shop or airport gate won’t drain the battery.

A 16:10 screen shows more of a page than a standard widescreen laptop, useful for long documents, spreadsheets, and research papers. When the work is done, the same screen and stereo speakers are good for streaming a movie.

Storage is a 128GB SSD, enough for apps and everyday files. Large photo or video libraries are better kept in the cloud or on an external drive. This model runs macOS 14 Sonoma, though it can’t update to macOS 26.

This MacBook Air arrives in near-mint condition with a Grade A rating, meaning the case shows little to no scuffing. A wall charger comes in the box, so it’s ready to use as soon as it’s unwrapped.

Orders placed by Dec. 11 are set to arrive by Christmas.

Through Jan. 3, you can get this refurbished MacBook Air on sale for $234.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.